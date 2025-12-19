Friday, December 19, 2025 | 01:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India's oilmeal export slides 26% on year in Nov-25

India's oilmeal export slides 26% on year in Nov-25

Last Updated : Dec 19 2025 | 1:04 PM IST
The Solvent Extractors Association of India or SEA has stated that Indias export of oilmeals for the month of November 2025 is provisionally reported at 270,843 tons compared to 363,620 tons in Nov., 2024, marking a drop of 26%. The overall export of oilmeals during April to Nov, 2025 is reported at 2,734,839 tons compared to 2,751,947 tons during the same period of last year i.e. more or less same.

First Published: Dec 19 2025 | 12:56 PM IST

