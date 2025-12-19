Friday, December 19, 2025 | 01:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Refex Industries arm bags 148-MW wind power equipment order

Refex Industries arm bags 148-MW wind power equipment order

Last Updated : Dec 19 2025 | 12:50 PM IST

Refex Industries said its subsidiary, Venwind Refex Power (VRPL), has signed a contract with a leading independent power producer for the supply of wind turbine generators (WTGs) aggregating 148 MW.

The scope of the contract includes the supply of WTGs along with related technical and supervisory assistance. The work covers design, procurement, manufacturing, assembly, packaging, marking, loading, and supply of the WTGs in accordance with contract terms, applicable laws, and industry practices.

The order has been awarded by a domestic entity and pertains to wind power projects to be set up in Tamil Nadu. The contract is scheduled to be executed by September 2026. The company said that neither the promoter nor the promoter group or group companies have any interest in the entity awarding the contract.

 

Chennai-based Refex Industries has built a portfolio spanning ash and coal handling, wind energy, and green mobility solutions.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 20.5% to Rs 37.44 crore despite a 0.3% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 426.85 crore in Q2 Sept 2025 over Q2 Sept 2024.

Shares of Refex Industries fell 3.52% and are currently traded at Rs 294.55 on the BSE.

First Published: Dec 19 2025 | 12:39 PM IST

