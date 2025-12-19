Friday, December 19, 2025 | 01:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Knowledge Marine bags rock dredging contract from Dredging Corporation

Knowledge Marine bags rock dredging contract from Dredging Corporation

Image

Last Updated : Dec 19 2025 | 1:51 PM IST

Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works said that it has received a rock dredging work contract from Dredging Corporation of India (DCIL) worth Rs 58.39 crore.

The scope of the work order encompasses the removal of rock pinnacles and high spots at the Coastal Berth of Jawaharlal Nehru Port, followed by the disposal of the dredged material at the designated dumping ground, DS-3.

This technically critical rock dredging assignment necessitates extensive pre-treatment and the execution of underwater controlled blasting, subsequent to high-precision drilling operations in rock formations exhibiting compressive strengths in excess of 170 megapascals.

The operations will be carried out through an integrated deployment of advanced marine assets, including a dedicated drilling and blasting barge, trailing suction hopper dredgers (TSHDs), a backhoe dredger, self-propelled hopper barges, and secured explosives storage facilities.

 

KMEW has 60 days to mobilise the equipment and get all the requisite permissions before commencing the works.

Also Read

stock market

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex zooms 500 pts, Nifty eyes 26,000; SMIDs; Auto, realty shares gain

Brown University

Man suspected in Brown University shooting found dead in New Hampshire

TMC MPs Dola Sen, Satabdi Roy, Derek O'Brien and Sagarika Ghose and other opposition leaders stage a protest dharna against the passage of the VB-G RAM G bill | PTI

Parliament Winter Session LIVE: Rajya Sabha, Lok Sabha adjourned sine die amid Oppn protest

Income Tax Department reopens cases, fake purchase tax evasion, GST fake invoice crackdown, IT assessment reopening India, input tax credit fraud India, fake invoice scam businesses, entry operators GST India, tax evasion trading electronics construc

What people got wrong in filing tax returns; how they can do better in 2026

Ceat tyres

Tyre stocks zoom: JK Tyre up 7%, hits new high on huge volume; Ceat adds 5%

Sujay Kewalramani, CEO of Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works, said: "We are positioning ourselves as a comprehensive solution provider capable of executing the most technically demanding works within the port sector.

This assignment has been attempted by several dredging contractors; however, it has largely remained unsuccessful due to its extraordinary complexity. The rock formation targeted for dredging is estimated to exhibit compressive strengths exceeding 170 megapascals, rendering it the most formidable geological stratum ever undertaken by the KMEW team.

This award further consolidates our standing as a trusted partner within Indias dredging industry and reinforces our contribution to the advancement of the nations maritime infrastructure."

Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works is engaged in providing dredging services, owning and operating marine craft, and repairing, maintaining, and refitting marine crafts and marine infrastructure. Its head office is in Mumbai, and operations are spread across major ports in the country through branch offices in Kolkata, Visakhapatnam, Kandla, Vadinar, and Sittwe, Myanmar.

The company posted a 10.09% decrease in consolidated net profit at Rs 11.20 crore on a 4.4% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 50.17 crore in Q2 FY26 compared with Q2 FY25.

The scrip fell 1.08% to currently trade at Rs 3427.70 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Indian Overseas Bank eases for fifth straight session

Indian Overseas Bank eases for fifth straight session

Adani Enterprises Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Adani Enterprises Ltd drops for fifth straight session

United Breweries Ltd drops for fifth straight session

United Breweries Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Adani Total Gas Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Adani Total Gas Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 19 2025 | 1:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayICICI Prudential AMC IPO Listing LIVEIdea Vodofone ShareAeroflex Industries ShareGoogle Android 16 QPR3 Beta 1Oneplus 15r ReviewUS Visa BulletinDhurandhar Box Office CollectionPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon