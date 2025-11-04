Tuesday, November 04, 2025 | 06:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India Shelter Finance Corporation consolidated net profit rises 35.49% in the September 2025 quarter

India Shelter Finance Corporation consolidated net profit rises 35.49% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 04 2025 | 6:05 PM IST

Sales rise 30.67% to Rs 369.21 crore

Net profit of India Shelter Finance Corporation rose 35.49% to Rs 122.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 90.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 30.67% to Rs 369.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 282.56 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales369.21282.56 31 OPM %73.3672.10 -PBDT161.26119.96 34 PBT158.07117.15 35 NP122.0490.07 35

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 04 2025 | 5:47 PM IST

