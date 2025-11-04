Aeroflex Neu consolidated net profit rises 292.31% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.80% to Rs 34.52 croreNet profit of Aeroflex Neu rose 292.31% to Rs 1.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 1.80% to Rs 34.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 33.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales34.5233.91 2 OPM %2.062.65 -PBDT1.760.99 78 PBT1.070.35 206 NP1.020.26 292
