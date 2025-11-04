Rane (Madras) consolidated net profit rises 33.19% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 8.25% to Rs 919.31 croreNet profit of Rane (Madras) rose 33.19% to Rs 21.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 16.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 8.25% to Rs 919.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 849.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales919.31849.26 8 OPM %8.578.52 -PBDT67.7856.46 20 PBT31.2724.68 27 NP21.4716.12 33
