Saturday, May 10, 2025 | 09:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hariom Pipe Industries consolidated net profit rises 2.80% in the March 2025 quarter

Hariom Pipe Industries consolidated net profit rises 2.80% in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 10 2025 | 9:07 AM IST

Sales rise 20.78% to Rs 399.70 crore

Net profit of Hariom Pipe Industries rose 2.80% to Rs 17.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 16.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 20.78% to Rs 399.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 330.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 8.68% to Rs 61.73 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 56.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 17.68% to Rs 1357.05 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1153.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales399.70330.92 21 1357.051153.19 18 OPM %12.2212.70 -12.9312.02 - PBDT37.0733.25 11 133.41111.23 20 PBT23.4523.59 -1 83.1077.36 7 NP17.2416.77 3 61.7356.80 9

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Multi Commodity Exchange of India consolidated net profit rises 54.16% in the March 2025 quarter

Multi Commodity Exchange of India consolidated net profit rises 54.16% in the March 2025 quarter

Reliance Power reports consolidated net profit of Rs 125.57 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Reliance Power reports consolidated net profit of Rs 125.57 crore in the March 2025 quarter

A B M International reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.75 crore in the March 2025 quarter

A B M International reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.75 crore in the March 2025 quarter

The Investment Trust of India consolidated net profit rises 63.35% in the March 2025 quarter

The Investment Trust of India consolidated net profit rises 63.35% in the March 2025 quarter

Hariom Pipe Industries standalone net profit rises 2.80% in the March 2025 quarter

Hariom Pipe Industries standalone net profit rises 2.80% in the March 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 10 2025 | 7:38 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to watchBank Holiday Asian Q4 ResultsGold-Silver Price TodayKerala 10th Result 2025High Alert in DelhiQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon