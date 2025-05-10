Multi Commodity Exchange of India consolidated net profit rises 54.16% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 60.83% to Rs 291.33 croreNet profit of Multi Commodity Exchange of India rose 54.16% to Rs 135.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 87.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 60.83% to Rs 291.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 181.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 573.85% to Rs 560.04 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 83.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 62.78% to Rs 1112.66 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 683.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales291.33181.14 61 1112.66683.55 63 OPM %54.9856.32 -59.799.19 - PBDT189.98122.17 56 763.15137.91 453 PBT168.29108.39 55 699.40101.98 586 NP135.4687.87 54 560.0483.11 574
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content