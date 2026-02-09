Volumes jump at Shipping Corporation of India Ltd counter
Shipping Corporation of India Ltd saw volume of 621.25 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 21.38 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 29.06 lakh shares
Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd, JK Tyre & Industries Ltd, IFCI Ltd, Transformers & Rectifiers India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 09 February 2026.
Shipping Corporation of India Ltd saw volume of 621.25 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 21.38 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 29.06 lakh shares. The stock increased 18.67% to Rs.263.22. Volumes stood at 10.24 lakh shares in the last session.
Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd saw volume of 545.88 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.01 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 60.56 lakh shares. The stock increased 13.49% to Rs.431.55. Volumes stood at 51.08 lakh shares in the last session.
JK Tyre & Industries Ltd clocked volume of 54.01 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.46 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 9.89 lakh shares. The stock gained 4.77% to Rs.567.30. Volumes stood at 11.81 lakh shares in the last session.
IFCI Ltd witnessed volume of 1685.74 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.42 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 310.87 lakh shares. The stock increased 8.49% to Rs.65.29. Volumes stood at 256.7 lakh shares in the last session.
Transformers & Rectifiers India Ltd recorded volume of 171.67 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.17 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 33.21 lakh shares. The stock gained 12.78% to Rs.279.67. Volumes stood at 19.31 lakh shares in the last session.
First Published: Feb 09 2026 | 3:59 PM IST