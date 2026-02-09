Monday, February 09, 2026 | 04:03 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Goldiam International jumps after Q3 PAT spurts 37% YoY

Last Updated : Feb 09 2026 | 3:59 PM IST

Goldiam International surged 12.44% to Rs 410.35 after reporting a strong set of Q3 FY26 results.

On a consolidated basis, the company's net profit stood at Rs 68.4 crore in Q3 FY26, up 37% YoY from Rs 49.8 crore in Q3 FY25. Revenue increased 18% YoY to Rs 339.7 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 288 crore in the year-ago quarter, aided by strong export demand despite tariff-related concerns.

EBITDA stood at Rs 90.8 crore in Q3 FY26, up 28.2% YoY from Rs 70.8 crore in Q3 FY25. EBITDA margin expanded to 26.7%, compared with 24.6% a year ago.

PAT margin improved to 20.1% from 17.3% in the corresponding quarter last year.

 

The board proposed an interim dividend of Rs 2.75 per share.

Cash and cash equivalents, including investments, stood at Rs 504.1 crore as of 31 December 2025, underscoring a strong liquidity position.

Lab-grown diamond jewellery exports contributed 90.5% to overall export sales in Q3 FY26, up sharply from 80% in Q3 FY25. Online revenue contribution also rose meaningfully, accounting for 31.6% of total revenue during the quarter. Around 65% of finished jewellery inventory as of 31 December 2025 was held with customers for sale in subsequent months. The order book stood at approximately Rs 180 crore.

During Q3 FY26, ORIGEM, Goldiams B2C lab-grown diamond jewellery brand, recorded revenue of Rs 5.65 crore. Around 6% of total finished inventory was held under ORIGEM. During the quarter, the company signed LOIs for 20 additional ORIGEM stores. Goldiam plans to open 12-14 new stores by March 2026, taking the total store count to 24-26 by the end of FY26, with another ~15 stores planned in the first half of the next financial year.

Executive chairman Rashesh Bhansali said the companys B2B jewellery export business continues to deliver consistent growth and margins, supported by higher wallet share from existing customers, addition of new large-format US retailers, and expansion into Europe, the Middle East and Australia.

Managing director Anmol Bhansali said ORIGEM is seeing strong traction, especially in premium malls, and that the national store rollout strategy is gaining momentum.

Goldiam International is an integrated manufacturer and exporter of fine diamond jewellery, supplying leading retailers and wholesalers primarily in the US. The company recently made a foray into India retail for lab grown diamond jewellery under the brand name ORIGEM.

First Published: Feb 09 2026 | 3:59 PM IST

