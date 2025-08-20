India Solomon Holdings reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.10 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 228.57% to Rs 0.23 croreNet profit of India Solomon Holdings reported to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 228.57% to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales0.230.07 229 OPM %43.48-42.86 -PBDT0.100.03 233 PBT0.100.03 233 NP0.10-0.02 LP
