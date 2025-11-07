Friday, November 07, 2025 | 12:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India witnessing fundamental shift in how Indian households save and invest

India witnessing fundamental shift in how Indian households save and invest

Last Updated : Nov 07 2025 | 11:50 AM IST
Tuhin Kanta Pandey, Chairman, SEBI, highlighted the changing paradigm of household investment in a speech at SBI Banking & Economics Conclave. He noted that we are witnessing a fundamental shift in how Indian households save and invest. SEBIs investor survey reflect that investors are motivated by long-term growth, building additional income, and goal -based financial strategies. The numbers speak for themselves. The count of unique investors in capital market has surged from just over 38 million in FY 2019 to nearly 135 million now. The number of unique mutual fund investors has jumped from 10 million a decade ago to over 56 million now. Households savings channelled into mutual funds grew at a CAGR of 24% between FY21-FY25, far outpacing the 9% growth in bank deposits. This isn't just financialization - we are witnessing democratisation of wealth creation. He noted that financing India's future in this complex global environment is a shared responsibility.

First Published: Nov 07 2025 | 11:36 AM IST

