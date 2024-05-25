Business Standard
Indiabulls Commercial Credit standalone net profit declines 61.56% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 25 2024 | 3:51 PM IST
Sales decline 25.00% to Rs 344.81 crore
Net profit of Indiabulls Commercial Credit declined 61.56% to Rs 88.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 230.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 25.00% to Rs 344.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 459.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 22.35% to Rs 413.00 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 531.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 20.76% to Rs 1494.73 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1886.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales344.81459.77 -25 1494.731886.35 -21 OPM %87.84113.56 -85.3082.92 - PBDT116.51305.40 -62 546.32709.19 -23 PBT116.16304.99 -62 543.94707.55 -23 NP88.60230.46 -62 413.00531.90 -22
First Published: May 25 2024 | 3:30 PM IST

