IndiaFirst Life Insurance Company standalone net profit declines 18.41% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.50% to Rs 1459.82 croreNet profit of IndiaFirst Life Insurance Company declined 18.41% to Rs 29.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 36.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 10.50% to Rs 1459.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1321.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1459.821321.09 11 OPM %-1.87-0.80 -PBDT29.7936.51 -18 PBT29.7936.51 -18 NP29.7936.51 -18
