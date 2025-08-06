Sigma Solve consolidated net profit rises 31.81% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 29.13% to Rs 20.66 croreNet profit of Sigma Solve rose 31.81% to Rs 5.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 29.13% to Rs 20.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 16.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales20.6616.00 29 OPM %24.0629.63 -PBDT7.045.40 30 PBT6.835.14 33 NP5.183.93 32
