A-1 consolidated net profit declines 28.57% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 8.51% to Rs 64.69 croreNet profit of A-1 declined 28.57% to Rs 0.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 8.51% to Rs 64.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 70.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales64.6970.71 -9 OPM %2.882.86 -PBDT1.532.00 -24 PBT0.841.12 -25 NP0.600.84 -29
