Bayer CropScience standalone net profit rises 9.64% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 17.36% to Rs 1914.60 croreNet profit of Bayer CropScience rose 9.64% to Rs 278.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 254.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 17.36% to Rs 1914.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1631.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1914.601631.40 17 OPM %18.2019.26 -PBDT362.40337.30 7 PBT335.20315.80 6 NP278.70254.20 10
