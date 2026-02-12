Thursday, February 12, 2026 | 03:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Indian AI market expected to grow to US$131.31 billion by 2032 from US$7.63 billion in 2024

Last Updated : Feb 12 2026 | 3:08 PM IST
Government stated in a latest update that India is in the first group of AI-ready nations, with systematic progress across all five layers of the AI architecture applications, models, chips, infrastructure and energy. The report published by CCI (Competition Commission of India) cites that the global market size of AI has increased from USD 103.6 billion in 2020 to USD 288.8 billion in 2024. During the same period, the AI market in India has expanded from USD 2.97 billion to USD 7.63 billion. The Indian AI market is expected to grow to USD 131.31 billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 42.2%. Indias rapid digital transformation is being underpinned by strong foundational infrastructure, with data centres and widespread internet connectivity emerging as critical enablers of cloud adoption, AI deployment, and data-driven governance across the country.

First Published: Feb 12 2026 | 3:08 PM IST

