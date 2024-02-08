Sensex (    %)
                        
HSBC Investdirect Financial Services India standalone net profit rises 53.36% in the December 2023 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 08 2024 | 9:25 AM IST
Sales rise 84.30% to Rs 40.49 crore
Net profit of HSBC Investdirect Financial Services India rose 53.36% to Rs 8.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 5.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 84.30% to Rs 40.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 21.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales40.4921.97 84 OPM %90.5485.03 -PBDT11.427.66 49 PBT11.347.59 49 NP8.455.51 53
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
First Published: Feb 08 2024 | 7:29 AM IST

