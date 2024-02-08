HSBC Investdirect Financial Services India standalone net profit rises 53.36% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 84.30% to Rs 40.49 crore

Net profit of HSBC Investdirect Financial Services India rose 53.36% to Rs 8.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 5.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 84.30% to Rs 40.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 21.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.40.4921.9790.5485.0311.427.6611.347.598.455.51