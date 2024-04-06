Sensex (    %)
                             
Karur Vysya Bank increases MCLRs by 10 bps across tenors

Image

Last Updated : Apr 06 2024 | 1:50 PM IST
With effect from 07 April 2024
Karur Vysya Bank has revised the marginal cost of funds based lending rates (MCLR) of the Bank with effect from 07 April 2024 as under:
Overnight MCLR - 9.35%
One month MCLR - 9.50%
Three month MCLR - 9.65%
Six month MCLR - 10.00%
One year MCLR - 10.10%
First Published: Apr 06 2024 | 1:28 PM IST

