Karur Vysya Bank increases MCLRs by 10 bps across tenors

With effect from 07 April 2024

Overnight MCLR - 9.35%

One month MCLR - 9.50%

Three month MCLR - 9.65%

Six month MCLR - 10.00%

One year MCLR - 10.10%

Karur Vysya Bank has revised the marginal cost of funds based lending rates (MCLR) of the Bank with effect from 07 April 2024 as under: