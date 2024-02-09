Sensex (    %)
                        
Life Insurance Corporation of India standalone net profit rises 49.10% in the December 2023 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 09 2024 | 9:23 AM IST
Sales rise 4.68% to Rs 117016.93 crore
Net profit of Life Insurance Corporation of India rose 49.10% to Rs 9444.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 6334.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 4.68% to Rs 117016.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 111787.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales117016.93111787.60 5 OPM %9.113.23 -PBDT10827.203840.63 182 PBT10827.203840.63 182 NP9444.426334.20 49
First Published: Feb 09 2024 | 7:39 AM IST

