Life Insurance Corporation of India standalone net profit rises 49.10% in the December 2023 quarter

Net profit of Life Insurance Corporation of India rose 49.10% to Rs 9444.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 6334.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 4.68% to Rs 117016.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 111787.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.117016.93111787.609.113.2310827.203840.6310827.203840.639444.426334.20