Business Standard

Thursday, January 16, 2025 | 12:35 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indian economy remains on track for steady expansion, supported by combination of fiscal and monetary measures

Indian economy remains on track for steady expansion, supported by combination of fiscal and monetary measures

Image

Last Updated : Jan 16 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

India's economic growth is showing signs of recovery after decelerating in 3Q24, growing at 5.4%, y-o-y, down from 6.7%, y-o-y, in 2Q24. This slowdown was largely driven by contractions in the mining and manufacturing sectors. The mining sector was significantly affected by heavy rains in the northeastern regions disrupting operations. This led to a contraction of 0.1%, y-o-y, in 3Q24, compared to 7.2% y-o-y growth in 2Q24. Persistent inflation weighed on consumer spending in 3Q24, as food inflation remained elevated due to a volatile supply of key vegetables. Private consumption slowed to 6.0%, y-o-y, down from 7.4%, y-o-y, in 2Q24. Government spending returned to slower-than-expected growth of 4.4%, y-o-y, in 3Q24, following a slight contraction of 0.2%, y-o-y, in 2Q24, a typical occurrence during election cycles. For comparison, government spending grew 14.0%, y-o-y, in 3Q23. Gross fixed capital formation also showed signs of slowing, growing by 5.4%, y-o-y, in 3Q24, down from 7.5%, y-o-y, in 2Q24. The major factors driving this trend were high borrowing costs, with interest rates remaining at 6.5%, and elevated inflation. Additionally, consumer and business confidence declined.

 

However, the slowdown in mining activity, caused by weather-related disruptions during the monsoon season, is also expected to ease as the season ends. Similarly, the sharp rise in imports, driven by loosened restrictions and reduced duties on gold and silver, is likely to be temporary. The surge in demand for these precious metals during the festive season has passed, and trade patterns are expected to normalize, further contributing to economic recovery and growth. Agriculture is projected to rebound, thanks to monsoon rainfall that ended 6% above the historical average nationwide. This favourable outcome is expected to bolster agricultural production and improve rural incomes. However, unemployment remains a significant drag on the economy. Addressing urban unemployment specifically is expected to become a focus for the government, as highlighted in the July Union Budget, alongside maintaining strong support for the manufacturing and industrial sectors. These trends point to continued solid economic growth in 2025 and 2026, though at a slight deceleration from 2024. This deceleration reflects both the high baseline effects of the strong growth witnessed in 2024 and ongoing uncertainties related to labour market dynamics and inflation. Despite these challenges, the Indian economy remains on track for steady expansion, supported by a combination of fiscal and monetary measures designed to sustain growth and stability.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Aeroflex Inds hits the roof as PAT climbs 68% YoY to Rs 15-cr in Q3 FY25

Aeroflex Inds hits the roof as PAT climbs 68% YoY to Rs 15-cr in Q3 FY25

Mahindra EPC Irrigation Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Mahindra EPC Irrigation Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Azad Engg jumps on bagging Rs 960-cr multi-yr contract

Azad Engg jumps on bagging Rs 960-cr multi-yr contract

Jupiter Wagons Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Jupiter Wagons Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

CEAT slips as Q3 PAT slides 46% YoY to Rs 97 cr

CEAT slips as Q3 PAT slides 46% YoY to Rs 97 cr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 16 2025 | 11:59 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVELaxmi Dental IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Price TodaySaif Ali Khan NewsBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon