Business Standard

Thursday, January 16, 2025 | 12:35 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aeroflex Inds hits the roof as PAT climbs 68% YoY to Rs 15-cr in Q3 FY25

Aeroflex Inds hits the roof as PAT climbs 68% YoY to Rs 15-cr in Q3 FY25

Image

Last Updated : Jan 16 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

Aeroflex Industries hit an upper circuit of 20% at Rs 223.20 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 68.32% Rs 15.20 crore on 36.47% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 99.79 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 19.66 crore in Q3 FY25, up 47.37% as against Rs 13.34 crore recorded in Q3 FY24.

Total expenses rallied 32.36% to Rs 80.70 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared to Rs 60.97 crore reported in Q3 FY24. The cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 58.09 crore (up 17.56% YoY), employee benefit expenses was at Rs 9.21 crore (up 36.84% YoY) during the period under review.

 

On a nine-month basis, the company's net profit advanced 30.18% to Rs 41.27 crore on 18.48% increase in revenue to Rs 284.53 crore in 9M FY25 over 9M FY24.

Meanwhile, the company's board has approved the appointment of Kiran C. Kagalkar as the chief operating officer (COO) of the company w.e.f. 1 February 2025. Kiran was the former general manager at Parker Hannifin.

Earlier this month, the company announced the commencement of commercial production of a new product, Metal Bellows. The company has a capacity to produce 1.20 lakh pieces annually. The company has added three more lines for sizes up to 20 inches. During the quarter, the company added six new stations and intends to implement automated and robotic assembly lines in the future.

Also Read

SHEIN

TikTok, Shein, Xiaomi, 3 other Chinese firms hit by EU privacy complaints

Sensex, Nifty, stock brokers

This Ashish Kacholia portfolio stock zooms 20% on strong Q3 results

Union Budget, Budget 2024, Budget tablet, Sitharaman, Nirmala Sitharaman

Union Budget 2025 Expectations Live: Govt should target Rs 11 trillion capital spend, says ICRA

Sugar

EID, Dalmia Bharat: Sugar stocks rise up to 8% on hopes of govt raising MSP

Gaza, Israel-Gaza war

LIVE news: Netanyahu dials Trump after Israel, Hamas reach ceasefire deal

Lastly, the company announced the successful commissioning of a 750-kilowatt (KW) rooftop solar project at its manufacturing facility in Taloja. This solar initiative is expected to significantly reduce the company's reliance on non-renewable energy sources, lower electricity costs, and decrease its carbon footprint.

The project is a key component of the companys ongoing efforts to integrate renewable energy into its operations and foster a more sustainable environment.

Aeroflex Industries manufactures stainless steel corrugated flexible hoses and assemblies at its factory in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Mahindra EPC Irrigation Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Mahindra EPC Irrigation Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Azad Engg jumps on bagging Rs 960-cr multi-yr contract

Azad Engg jumps on bagging Rs 960-cr multi-yr contract

Jupiter Wagons Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Jupiter Wagons Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

CEAT slips as Q3 PAT slides 46% YoY to Rs 97 cr

CEAT slips as Q3 PAT slides 46% YoY to Rs 97 cr

Markets Rally Amid Positive Earnings and Inflation Data

Markets Rally Amid Positive Earnings and Inflation Data

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 16 2025 | 12:20 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVELaxmi Dental IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Price TodaySaif Ali Khan NewsBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon