Indian Energy Exchange Ltd gains for third consecutive session

Indian Energy Exchange Ltd is quoting at Rs 151.55, up 4.99% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 4.3% in last one year as compared to a 27.19% spurt in NIFTY and a 14.15% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

Indian Energy Exchange Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 151.55, up 4.99% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.18% on the day, quoting at 22378.4. The Sensex is at 73806.15, up 0.08%. Indian Energy Exchange Ltd has risen around 3.41% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Indian Energy Exchange Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 2.62% in last one month and is currently quoting at 20842.7, up 0.03% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 95.41 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 100.9 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 152.7, up 5.02% on the day. Indian Energy Exchange Ltd is up 4.3% in last one year as compared to a 27.19% spurt in NIFTY and a 14.15% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 39.12 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

