Volumes soar at Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd counter

Volumes soar at Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd counter

Image

Last Updated : Jun 11 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd recorded volume of 1182.55 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 15.34 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 77.11 lakh shares

RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd, Wockhardt Ltd, United Spirits Ltd, NMDC Steel Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 11 June 2025.

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd recorded volume of 1182.55 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 15.34 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 77.11 lakh shares. The stock gained 9.30% to Rs.78.14. Volumes stood at 43.08 lakh shares in the last session.

RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd saw volume of 1242.69 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 11.55 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 107.55 lakh shares. The stock increased 9.84% to Rs.64.75. Volumes stood at 675.15 lakh shares in the last session.

 

Wockhardt Ltd recorded volume of 63.1 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.05 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8.95 lakh shares. The stock gained 16.58% to Rs.1,803.10. Volumes stood at 5.46 lakh shares in the last session.

United Spirits Ltd saw volume of 84.72 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.96 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 12.16 lakh shares. The stock dropped 6.76% to Rs.1,501.10. Volumes stood at 10.03 lakh shares in the last session.

NMDC Steel Ltd recorded volume of 223.08 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.7 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 33.29 lakh shares. The stock gained 1.88% to Rs.40.65. Volumes stood at 39.8 lakh shares in the last session.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jun 11 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

