Indian Energy Exchange standalone net profit rises 14.64% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.34% to Rs 152.24 croreNet profit of Indian Energy Exchange rose 14.64% to Rs 121.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 106.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 9.34% to Rs 152.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 139.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales152.24139.24 9 OPM %86.7186.39 -PBDT165.96148.24 12 PBT160.27142.92 12 NP121.61106.08 15
