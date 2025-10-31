Moneyboxx Finance standalone net profit declines 86.21% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.13% to Rs 55.00 croreNet profit of Moneyboxx Finance declined 86.21% to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 11.13% to Rs 55.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 49.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales55.0049.49 11 OPM %42.9139.36 -PBDT2.663.94 -32 PBT0.312.11 -85 NP0.282.03 -86
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content