Home / Markets / Capital Market News / DLF consolidated net profit declines 14.55% in the September 2025 quarter

DLF consolidated net profit declines 14.55% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Oct 31 2025 | 9:05 AM IST

Sales decline 16.81% to Rs 1643.04 crore

Net profit of DLF declined 14.55% to Rs 1180.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1381.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 16.81% to Rs 1643.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1975.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1643.041975.02 -17 OPM %17.2625.42 -PBDT839.20614.34 37 PBT809.66576.61 40 NP1180.091381.08 -15

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 31 2025 | 7:41 AM IST

