Friday, October 31, 2025
IIFL Finance reports consolidated net profit of Rs 376.33 crore in the September 2025 quarter

IIFL Finance reports consolidated net profit of Rs 376.33 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 31 2025 | 9:06 AM IST

Sales rise 29.31% to Rs 3305.11 crore

Net profit of IIFL Finance reported to Rs 376.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 157.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 29.31% to Rs 3305.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2556.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales3305.112556.04 29 OPM %59.9656.78 -PBDT604.03492.98 23 PBT556.69446.83 25 NP376.33-157.67 LP

First Published: Oct 31 2025 | 7:41 AM IST

