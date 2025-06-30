Monday, June 30, 2025 | 03:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indian Hotels Co announces divestments of Leanluxe Hospitality to Tata Sons

Indian Hotels Co announces divestments of Leanluxe Hospitality to Tata Sons

Image

Last Updated : Jun 30 2025 | 3:31 PM IST
Indian Hotels Co announced the disinvestment / sale of 100% shareholding in Leanluxe Hospitality (the Company's step-down subsidiary) by Roots Corporation (the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary) to Tata Sons.

Leanluxe Hospitality was a wholly-owned subsidiary of Roots Corporation. Consequent to the above transaction, Leanluxe Hospitality has ceased to be a subsidiary of Roots Corporation and consequently, a step-down subsidiary of the Company effective 30 June 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

AUBank enters into strategic partnership with LIC

AUBank enters into strategic partnership with LIC

Aimtron Electronics gains on inking Rs 98-crore ODM contract with US Firm

Aimtron Electronics gains on inking Rs 98-crore ODM contract with US Firm

Sigachi Industries Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Sigachi Industries Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

One MobiKwik Systems announces two senior-level promotions

One MobiKwik Systems announces two senior-level promotions

thyssenkrupp Steering partners with LTTS to establish software development center in Pune

thyssenkrupp Steering partners with LTTS to establish software development center in Pune

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 30 2025 | 3:01 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayHDB Financial IPO Allotment TodayLatest News LIVESambhv Steel IPO AllotmentDelhi Weather TodayJagannath Yatra 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon