360 ONE WAM consolidated net profit rises 16.79% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.31% to Rs 911.46 croreNet profit of 360 ONE WAM rose 16.79% to Rs 284.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 243.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 7.31% to Rs 911.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 849.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales911.46849.34 7 OPM %62.0967.92 -PBDT405.93448.74 -10 PBT373.80432.28 -14 NP284.67243.74 17
