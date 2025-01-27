Business Standard

Indian Oil Corporation consolidated net profit declines 76.57% in the December 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jan 27 2025 | 5:05 PM IST

Sales decline 2.95% to Rs 194014.49 crore

Net profit of Indian Oil Corporation declined 76.57% to Rs 2115.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 9029.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 2.95% to Rs 194014.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 199905.65 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales194014.49199905.65 -3 OPM %3.908.37 -PBDT6370.8516691.52 -62 PBT2086.8012005.28 -83 NP2115.299029.56 -77

First Published: Jan 27 2025 | 4:58 PM IST

