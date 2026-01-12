Indian Oil & Maruti Suzuki India sign MoU

To provide Maruti Suzuki service facilities at select Indian Oil fuel stations

Indian Oil Corporation and Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance customer convenience. Under this agreement, Maruti Suzuki service facilities will be established at select IndianOil fuel stations across the country.

The collaboration leverages IndianOil's vast nationwide network to set up various Maruti Suzuki service facilities. This integration will allow customers to access scheduled periodic maintenance and minor repairs for their Maruti Suzuki cars, at the same locations where they refuel, creating a more efficient and seamless experience.

IndianOil, with its extensive retail presence, will further strengthen Maruti Suzuki's 5,780+ service touchpoints. By bringing authorised service to the fuel station, both companies aim to provide a "one stop" solution that enhances convenience and peace of mind for millions of car owners throughout their ownership journey

