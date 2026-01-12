Monday, January 12, 2026 | 12:49 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Cupid gains as board to meet on 29 Jan'26 for bonus issue, Q3 results

Cupid gains as board to meet on 29 Jan'26 for bonus issue, Q3 results

Last Updated : Jan 12 2026 | 12:31 PM IST

Cupid advanced 2.25% to Rs 431 after the company announced that a meeting of the board of directors will be held on Thursday, 29 January 2026, to consider the declaration of bonus shares and the Q3 results.

The company further informed that, as per its earlier intimation dated 26 December 2025, the trading window will remain closed for all designated persons, including directors and their immediate relatives, from 1 January 2026 until 48 hours after the announcement of the Q3 results.

CUPID is India's premier manufacturer and brand of male and female condoms, water-based personal lubricants, IVD kits, deodorants, perfumes, almond hair oil, body oils, petroleum jelly and other FMCG products. The company operates with a strong commitment to public health and well-being, maintaining ethical business practices aligned with international standards.

 

The company reported a 140.47% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 24.12 crore in Q2 FY26 as against Rs 10.03 crore posted in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations jumped 103.22% YoY to Rs 84.44 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2025.

First Published: Jan 12 2026 | 12:31 PM IST

