KP Green Engineering jumps on Rs 819 crore BSNL order win

KP Green Engineering rose 3.14% to Rs 415 after the company announced its largest-ever order win, securing advance work orders worth Rs 819 crore from BSNL under the 4G Saturation Project.

The orders cover two clusters across multiple states. Cluster C includes Maharashtra and Goa, valued at Rs 483 crore, while Cluster J spans Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh, valued at Rs 336 crore.

The scope of work includes supply and erection of ground-based towers, installation of allied telecom infrastructure, and operations and maintenance for five years, extendable by another five years. KP Green Engineering will operate as an infrastructure-as-a-service provider in line with BSNL's project specifications.

The company said the orders significantly enhance its executable order book and strengthen its presence in the telecom infrastructure and EPC segment.

KP Green Engineering has presence in fabrication and galvanising. The company operates ISO certified, integrated manufacturing facilities that include fabrication, hot dip galvanising and an isolator division. It supplies structural solutions across power transmission, renewable energy, telecom and infrastructure sectors. Its product range includes transmission line, windmill and telecom towers, substation and switchyard structures, solar panel mounting and pump structures, metal beam crash barriers, GI lighting poles, fencing, cable trays, earthing strips and gratings.

On a consolidated basis, KP Green Engineering's net profit surged 112.19% to Rs 58.31 crore on 102.80% increase in net sales to Rs 532.07 crore in H1FY26 over H1FY25.

