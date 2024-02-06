Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Indian Overseas Bank soars 4.95%, up for fifth straight session

Image

Last Updated : Feb 06 2024 | 1:31 PM IST
Indian Overseas Bank is quoting at Rs 65.75, up 4.95% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 151.43% in last one year as compared to a 23.57% spurt in NIFTY and a 66.96% spurt in the Nifty PSU Bank.
Indian Overseas Bank gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 65.75, up 4.95% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.58% on the day, quoting at 21898.9. The Sensex is at 72148.53, up 0.58%. Indian Overseas Bank has risen around 52.38% in last one month.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Indian Overseas Bank is a constituent, has risen around 14.12% in last one month and is currently quoting at 6582, down 1.32% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1869.11 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 531.77 lakh shares in last one month.
The PE of the stock is 47.45 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Union Bank of India soars 2.76%

Market at day's high; PSU bank shares rally for 7th day

Central Bank of India spurts 3.02%, up for five straight sessions

Canara Bank spurts 2.39%, up for fifth straight session

Indian Bank up for fifth session

India ranks fourth in the world in Renewable Energy Installed Capacity says PM

Biocon Ltd up for fifth session

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd up for five straight sessions

Varun Beverages Ltd spurts 2.47%, gains for five straight sessions

TTK Prestige consolidated net profit rises 8.51% in the December 2023 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 06 2024 | 1:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesPaytm | Vijay Shekhar SharmaStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayJio Financial ServicesHow to Save MoneyPaytmHDFC Bank GroupBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon