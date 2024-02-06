Varun Beverages Ltd spurts 2.47%, gains for five straight sessions

Varun Beverages Ltd is quoting at Rs 1334.65, up 2.47% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 104.69% in last one year as compared to a 23.57% jump in NIFTY and a 19.41% jump in the Nifty FMCG.

Varun Beverages Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1334.65, up 2.47% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.58% on the day, quoting at 21898.9. The Sensex is at 72148.53, up 0.58%. Varun Beverages Ltd has gained around 5.13% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Varun Beverages Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 3.59% in last one month and is currently quoting at 54698.4, down 0.11% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 24.63 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 20.64 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 98.65 based on TTM earnings ending September 23.

