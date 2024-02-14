Sales rise 21.81% to Rs 1118.30 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation rose 17.40% to Rs 300.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 255.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 21.81% to Rs 1118.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 918.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.1118.30918.0635.2335.49434.77351.67420.87341.30300.00255.53