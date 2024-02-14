Sensex (    %)
                        
Adani Ports, ZEE, Jana Small Finance Bank, Rashi Peripherals in focus

Last Updated : Feb 14 2024 | 9:16 AM IST
Wipro: Wipro announced that it has made a significant investment in Aggne, a leading consulting and managed services company serving insurance and Insurtech industries.
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone: Moodys Investor Service has re-affirmed its investment grade rating 'Baa3' on the company with stable outlook.
Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEE): The company reported 140.8% rise in net profit to Rs 58.5 crore in Q3 FY24, steeply higher than Rs 24.3 crore recorded in Q3 FY23. Operating revenue fell 3% to Rs 2045.7 crore in the third quarter of FY24 from Rs 2108.8 crore posted in Q3 FY23.
Lupin : The pharmaceutical company on Tuesday announced that it received an approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for the launch of Bromfenac Ophthalmic Solution in the United States.
Jana Small Finance Bank: Shares of the small finance bank will debut on the bourses today, 14 February 2024. The issue price is Rs. 414 per share.
Rashi Peripherals: Stocks of the company will list on the stock exchanges today, 14 February 2024. The issue price is Rs. 311 per share.
Capital Small Finance Bank: Shares of the small finance bank will debut on the bourses today, 14 February 2024. The issue price is Rs. 468 per share.
First Published: Feb 14 2024 | 8:55 AM IST

