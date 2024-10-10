Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tata Consultancy Services consolidated net profit rises 5.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Tata Consultancy Services consolidated net profit rises 5.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Oct 10 2024 | 5:04 PM IST

Sales rise 7.65% to Rs 64259.00 crore

Net profit of Tata Consultancy Services rose 5.00% to Rs 11909.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 11342.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 7.65% to Rs 64259.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 59692.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales64259.0059692.00 8 OPM %26.0426.38 -PBDT17298.0016593.00 4 PBT16032.0015330.00 5 NP11909.0011342.00 5

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Ratan Tata

A life of kindness: Ratan Tata's compassion for animals and beyond

capital goods, company, construction, industry, manufacturing, production, mining, jcb

JCB plans to make machines 'greener' by reducing fossil fuel consumption

real estate

Puravankara bookings fall 17% to Rs 1,331 cr despite strong housing demand

Tech wrap Oct 10

Tech wrap Oct 10: Apple iOS 18.2, Imagen 3 AI, Honeywell Aviator, and more

Atishi Marlena, Atishi

Atishi 'removed' from Delhi CM's residence: How is official house allotted

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 10 2024 | 4:57 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayRatan Tata Death LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayLatest News LIVEHappy Durga Puja WishesHyundai Motor IPO DetailsIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon