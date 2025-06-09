L&T Finance acquires loan business of Paul Merchants Finance

Speaking on this occasion, Sudipta Roy, Managing Director & CEO of LTF said, We are pleased to announce the completion of PMFL's gold loan business acquisition. In-line with our five-pillar strategy of enhancing customer acquisition, we continuously endeavour to expand our existing product offerings in a synergistic and contiguous manner.
LTF has one of the largest rural franchises of approximately 1.6 crore rural customers and hence, this acquisition is a natural contiguous cross-sell product extension of our business. Our rural workforce of 20,000 feet-on-street will provide an immediate force multiplier, enabling active generation of gold loan leads within our existing customer base. This is a significant strength that sets us apart from the competition.
The gold loans business will fill a crucial gap in our portfolio, introducing a secured, high-yield product that will benefit both our rural and urban customers. This acquisition is not just about expanding our offerings; it's about solidifying our position as a comprehensive financial partner for our customers across the country, added Roy.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content