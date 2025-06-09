Monday, June 09, 2025 | 09:32 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / L&T Finance acquires loan business of Paul Merchants Finance

L&T Finance acquires loan business of Paul Merchants Finance

Image

Last Updated : Jun 09 2025 | 9:31 AM IST
L&T Finance (LTF) announced the completion of the transfer of the gold loan business of Paul Merchants Finance (PMFL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Paul Merchants, to LTF. The acquisition includes PMFL's 130 branches, approximately 700 employees, and business transfer of its gold loan book size of Rs. 1,350 crore to LTF.

Speaking on this occasion, Sudipta Roy, Managing Director & CEO of LTF said, We are pleased to announce the completion of PMFL's gold loan business acquisition. In-line with our five-pillar strategy of enhancing customer acquisition, we continuously endeavour to expand our existing product offerings in a synergistic and contiguous manner.

 

LTF has one of the largest rural franchises of approximately 1.6 crore rural customers and hence, this acquisition is a natural contiguous cross-sell product extension of our business. Our rural workforce of 20,000 feet-on-street will provide an immediate force multiplier, enabling active generation of gold loan leads within our existing customer base. This is a significant strength that sets us apart from the competition.

The gold loans business will fill a crucial gap in our portfolio, introducing a secured, high-yield product that will benefit both our rural and urban customers. This acquisition is not just about expanding our offerings; it's about solidifying our position as a comprehensive financial partner for our customers across the country, added Roy.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

India's forex reserves fall by $1.24 billion to $691.485 billion

India's forex reserves fall by $1.24 billion to $691.485 billion

Kalpataru Projects International wins orders worth Rs 3789 cr

Kalpataru Projects International wins orders worth Rs 3789 cr

G K Consultants standalone net profit rises 300.00% in the March 2025 quarter

G K Consultants standalone net profit rises 300.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Hardwyn India consolidated net profit declines 44.14% in the March 2025 quarter

Hardwyn India consolidated net profit declines 44.14% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Mile Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 31.72% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Mile Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 31.72% in the March 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 09 2025 | 9:07 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayAngel One Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayDelhi weather TodayDividend TodayGet US Visa FasterGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon