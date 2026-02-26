Indian Rupee sees tight moves against US dollar

Indian Rupee saw a narrow movement today, mimicking action in last session. INR closed flat at 90.92 per US dollar. The US dollar index is consolidating near four-week high and currently trades up marginally at 97.70. Domestic equity indices ended sideways on Thursday after a volatile trading session. The benchmarks opened with strong gains in early morning trade, supported by buying interest in IT and pharma stocks. However, as the day progressed, momentum weakened and profit-booking emerged. In the mid-afternoon session, the Nifty slipped into negative territory amid heightened volatility triggered by the monthly Sensex F&O expiry. Although the index staged a mild recovery in the final hour of trade, it ultimately settled on a flat note, keeping INR in a tight range just like the previous session.

