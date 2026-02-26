Thursday, February 26, 2026 | 07:23 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
RailTel receives work order from IIT, Delhi

RailTel receives work order from IIT, Delhi

Last Updated : Feb 26 2026 | 7:16 PM IST
RailTel Corporation of India has received the work order from Indian Institute Of Technology, Delhi (IIT Delhi) for the SITC of UGOFC from IIT Delhi to Sonipat Campus and IIT Delhi Campus to Greater Noida with six years AMC. The OFC laying work has to be completed in 9 months. The work order is valued at Rs 17.02 crore.

First Published: Feb 26 2026 | 7:16 PM IST

