Market ends sideways; Nifty settles near 25,500 level; VIX drops 3.15%

Domestic equity indices ended sideways on Thursday after a volatile trading session. The benchmarks opened with strong gains in early morning trade, supported by buying interest in IT and pharma stocks. However, as the day progressed, momentum weakened and profit-booking emerged. In the mid-afternoon session, the Nifty slipped into negative territory amid heightened volatility triggered by the monthly Sensex F&O expiry. Although the index staged a mild recovery in the final hour of trade, it ultimately settled on a flat note, reflecting cautious investor sentiment.

Nifty ended near the 25,500 level. Pharma, PSU bank and oil & gas shares advanced, while media, FMCG and financial services stocks declined.

As per provisional closing data, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex shed 27.46 points or 0.03% to 82,248.61. The Nifty 50 index rose 14.05 points or 0.06% to 25,496.55.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rallied 0.55% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.07%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,170 shares rose and 2,034 shares fell. A total of 163 shares were unchanged.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, dropped 3.15% to 13.06.

IPO Update:

Omnitech Engineering received bids for 22,60,104 shares as against 1,89,09,890 shares on offer. The issue was subscribed 0.12 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 25 February 2026 and it will close on 27 February 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 216 and 227 per share.

PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery received bids for 66,78,816 shares as against 57,06,235 shares on offer. The issue was subscribed 1.17 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 24 February 2026 and it will close on 26 February 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 367 and 386 per share.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Pharma index surged 1.08% to 23,301.65. The index rallied 3.89% in the five consecutive trading sessions.

Mankind Pharma (up 5.81%), Alkem Laboratories (up 2.27%), Glenmark Pharmaceuticals (up 2.02%), Zydus Lifesciences (up 1.98%), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (up 1.50%), Laurus Labs (up 1.48%), Lupin (up 1.37%), Divis Laboratories (up 1.10%), Dr Reddys Laboratories (up 1.03%) and Aurobindo Pharma (up 0.87%) advanced.

On the other hand, Ajanta Pharma (down 1.23%), Wockhardt (down 1.10%) and Biocon (down 0.49%) edged lower.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Sundaram Clayton surged 8.51% after the companys board approved the appointment of R Venkatesh as chief executive officer (CEO) with effect from 1 April 2026. b The development comes after board approved the resignation of Vivek S Joshi as CEO with effect from 31st march 2026, due to personal reasons.

Aurobindo Pharma added 0.62%. The company announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Eugia Pharma Specialities, has received final approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) to manufacture and market Everolimus tablets.

Capillary Technologies India declined 1.19%. The company has announced the acquisition of Session M Inc., a U.S.-based loyalty and customer engagement platform, from payments giant Mastercard Inc. in an all-cash deal valued at approximately $20 million.

Alembic Pharmaceuticals shed 0.79%. The company announced that it has received final approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for its abbreviated new drug application (ANDA), Lamotrigine Orally Disintegrating Tablets USP, 25 mg, 50 mg, 100 mg, and 200 mg.

Balu Forge Industries hit an upper circuit of 10% after it has entered into a legally binding memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the supply of empty artillery shells from its greenfield manufacturing facility in Belgaum, Karnataka.

Tejas Networks soared 16.07% after the company announced that it has signed an agreement with NEC Corporation to manufacture and supply 5G massive MIMO radios.

E2E Networks added 1.66% after the company announced that its board has approved the opening of the issue of qualified institutional placement (QIP) of equity shares.

Praveg slipped 0.82%. The company has received a letter of award (LoA) from the Directorate of Tourism, Government of Meghalaya, for the development, operation and maintenance of luxury cottages at Umiam in Meghalaya.

Diamond Power Infrastructure advanced 2.89% after the company announced that it has secured an order worth Rs 93.08 crore from KPI Green Energy for the supply of power cables.

Dynacons Systems & Solutions rallied 3.68% after it has secured a contract worth Rs 108.88 crore from Punjab & Sind Bank for the supply, implementation and management of on-premises private cloud infrastructure.

Global Markets:

European stocks traded in a mixed on Thursday, as investors digested a deluge of regional corporate earnings as well as numbers from chip giant Nvidia on Wall Street.

Asian markets ended mixed with South Korea and Japan stocks hitting record highs Wednesday, after a tech-driven rally on Wall Street that was fueled by easing concerns around artificial intelligence-led disruption to select industries.

U.S. equities rose on Tuesday, led by gains in Advanced Micro Devices and software stocks, as investors fears around artificial intelligence disruption to certain industries eased.

The S&P 500 advanced 0.77% to close at 6,890.07, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 1.04% and settled at 22,863.68. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 370.44 points, or 0.76%, and ended at 49,174.50.

Shares of AMD jumped 8.8% after Meta Platforms announced a multiyear deal with the semiconductor company. The new partnership entails deploying up to 6 gigawatts of AMDs graphics processing units for AI data centers. Meta will also invest in AMD through a performance-based warrant for up to 160 million shares of the chipmaker.

