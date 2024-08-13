Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indian Rupee: Settles flat amid weak cues from equities

Indian Rupee: Settles flat amid weak cues from equities

Image

Last Updated : Aug 13 2024 | 5:18 PM IST
The Indian rupee witnessed range-bound trading and settled for the day on a flat note at 83.97 (provisional) against the US dollar on Tuesday, as weak domestic markets and a surge in crude oil prices weighed on investor sentiments. The benchmark S&P/BSE Sensex fell 692.89 points, or 0.87 percent, to 78,956.03 while the broader NSE Nifty index settled at 24,139, down 208 points, or 0.85 percent, from its previous close. Risk aversion in the global markets amid heightened geopolitical tension in the Middle East between Israel and Iran also dented sentiments. The US dollar in the interim stayed steady with all eyes on upcoming data. Investors now turn attention to US producer and consumer price inflation on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively, with the data likely to impact the outlook for interest rates. At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit traded in a tight range as it opened at 83.95 and finally settled at 83.97 (provisional) against the American currency, unchanged from its previous close.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

pharma medicine drugs

Alembic Pharma gets approval from US FDA to market generic medication

Startup funding

PayU-backed Vayana raises $20.5 million in Series D funding round

deal

EEPC India, ISSDA sign MoU to promote MSME exports, international trade

Vizhinjam port to see up to Rs 20K crore investment, Adani, APSEZ

Indian ports make bunkering activity gains amid Red Sea crisis: S&P

startup funding investment

Cross-border payments fintech Skydo raises $5 mn from Elevation Capital

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 13 2024 | 5:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayHar Ghar Tiranga 2024IPO listing todayOla Electric IPOLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market OutlookOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon