Asian Tea & Exports reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.54 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Net profit of Asian Tea & Exports remain constant at Rs 0.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 and also during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 128.79% to Rs 12.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 5.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.12.085.281.082.270.640.570.560.540.540.54