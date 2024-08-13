Asian Tea & Exports reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.54 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 128.79% to Rs 12.08 croreNet profit of Asian Tea & Exports remain constant at Rs 0.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 and also during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 128.79% to Rs 12.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 5.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales12.085.28 129 OPM %1.082.27 -PBDT0.640.57 12 PBT0.560.54 4 NP0.540.54 0
