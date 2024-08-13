Paul Merchants consolidated net profit declines 2.56% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 42.09% to Rs 1063.15 croreNet profit of Paul Merchants declined 2.56% to Rs 13.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 13.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 42.09% to Rs 1063.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1835.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1063.151835.98 -42 OPM %2.961.49 -PBDT19.7319.66 0 PBT18.1818.46 -2 NP13.3213.67 -3
