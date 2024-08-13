ANI Integrated Services consolidated net profit rises 150.75% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 28.69% to Rs 53.02 crore

Net profit of ANI Integrated Services rose 150.75% to Rs 1.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 28.69% to Rs 53.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 41.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.53.0241.205.363.452.180.971.930.851.680.67