Sales decline 0.51% to Rs 42.79 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 0.65% to Rs 26.14 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 26.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 1.02% to Rs 156.75 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 155.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Indian Toners & Developers rose 22.27% to Rs 8.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 0.51% to Rs 42.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 43.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.42.7943.01156.75155.1721.1025.2321.3522.1910.9112.1139.4638.019.5010.7734.0534.098.627.0526.1426.31