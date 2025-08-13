Wednesday, August 13, 2025 | 01:01 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
IndiaNivesh reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.95 crore in the June 2025 quarter

IndiaNivesh reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.95 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 13 2025 | 12:50 PM IST

Sales decline 98.91% to Rs 0.02 crore

Net loss of IndiaNivesh reported to Rs 0.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net profit of Rs 2.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 98.91% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales0.021.83 -99 OPM %-1900.0081.42 -PBDT0.242.03 -88 PBT0.141.89 -93 NP-0.952.01 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 13 2025 | 12:26 PM IST

